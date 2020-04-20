54ºF

Metro Detroit woman ignores personal pain to care for others during pandemic

Catering donations help Metro Detroit workers battling virus

Paula Tutman, Reporter

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

DETROIT – One Metro Detroit woman is being hailed as a hero for ignoring personal pain to care for others during the pandemic.

Her name is Rosa Randolph and she is with the organization Unique Food Management.

Local 4′s Paula Tutman has more on her story. You can watch the report in the video above.

