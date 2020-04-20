Metro Detroit woman ignores personal pain to care for others during pandemic
Catering donations help Metro Detroit workers battling virus
DETROIT – One Metro Detroit woman is being hailed as a hero for ignoring personal pain to care for others during the pandemic.
Her name is Rosa Randolph and she is with the organization Unique Food Management.
Local 4′s Paula Tutman has more on her story. You can watch the report in the video above.
Coronavirus in Michigan: 5 things to watch for this week
It’s going to be a very busy week, as we move into the sixth week of the coronavirus crisis here in Michigan - and around the country. Here are some things to watch for this week -- read here.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.