Dearborn clinic offers free telemedicine care for those in need

DEARBORN, Mich. – For those who don’t have a doctor right now, finding medical care can be tricky during the pandemic.

A local free walk-in click secured funding to take care of uninsured -- and under-insured -- patients and is introducing telemedicine.

Update April 22 -- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 33,966; Death toll now at 2,813

Dr. Hussein Saad is a physician for the free clinic program by C-ASIST in Dearborn. He allowed Local 4 to take a look at a video appointment with a patient with a shoulder injury to show how telemedicine works.

The clinic uses Facetime, What’s App and more video-chat programs.

Anyone seeking medical attention can call and make an appointment to speak to a physician who will guide them through getting them plugged into actual medical attention. If a follow-up is needed -- that is also free.

What’s great about understanding this kind of medicine is anyone who doesn’t have health care or adequate health care, free help is a phone call or laptop away. C-ASIST is launching launches a three month program to make sure everyone has access to doctor and follow care. Money that was earmarked for the C-ASIST free clinic has now been diverted to pay for telemedicine.

The program is privately funded by the National Association of Free Clinics, The Flinn Foundation and Islamic Relief through the C-ASIST free clinic.

For more information, or to set up an appointment, visit C-ASIST’s official website here.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Question about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge here.

Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

More information on coronavirus (COVID-19):