Metro Detroit nonprofit helps residents find jobs, repair credit, avoid foreclosure

DETROIT – JVS Human Services is an organization that has been helping people find jobs for decades.

“Our team is positioned to help people who have been marginalized by society,” said CEO, Paull Blatt.

The nonprofit has been serving on average 14,000 in Detroit each and every year. That’s the reason why now more than ever the people there are trying to help.

“Our staff is there, we helped over 2,000 people and families. Last year, regain control of their finances repair their credit, avoid foreclosure, and we’re ready to help others today,” added Blatt.

Everyone employed by JVS Human services has been fortunate enough to work from home, assisting people through video conferencing and other technology. The effort is being made to help people like Essence Hickman, a mother and business owner who was one point drowning in credit card debt.

“Not only were they, you know, very personable but they make it hurt a lot less,” said Hickman.

She’s insisting people utilize the services offered by the organization, especially in the middle of the the covid-19 pandemic.

“This is a great time to, you know, look at what you're spending what you're doing. And, you know, there is life after this pandemic for sure.”

“We're ready right now to help people, activate before, before the rest of the world does,” concluded Blatt.

For emergency financial counseling people should call 248-233-4299 or email financialhelp@jvshumanservices.org

All services are free of charge.