Metro Detroit weather: Glorious Sunshine!

DETROIT – As expected, the day finished with bright but breezy sunshine. Temperatures reached 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius) in most areas, although winds gusting over 30 mph at times did make it feel cooler. Still, that sunshine made for a great afternoon.

Clear skies will prevail overnight, with lows in the mid to upper 30s (1 to 3 degrees Celsius). North wind will steadily diminish to 3 to 6 mph.

Sunshine will start our Monday, and we’ll keep the sun through mid-afternoon, before clouds start increasing from the west. At first, it’ll be just a high, thin cloud deck that allows a lot of sun through and makes for a pretty sky, then the clouds will thicken up toward evening. Highs in the low 60s (17 degrees Celsius), with a south-southwest wind developing at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday’s sunrise is at 6:34 a.m., and Monday’s sunset is at 8:29 p.m.

A batch of showers preceding an upper level disturbance will arrive mid-evening Monday, with lows in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

As long as the Monday night showers are out of here by dawn Tuesday, we may escape with a sneaky nice day on Tuesday…partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius).

Rain develops ahead of the next storm system Tuesday night. Mild lows in the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius).

It’s going to rain all day Wednesday, and numerous showers are likely on Thursday, as well. This storm will be very similar to the one that passed to our south (tracked across Kentucky) Saturday night and Sunday morning, except that it will track pretty close to the Michigan - Ohio/Indiana state line. So we’ll get a lot more rain with it -- likely between one and two inches total over the two days. Highs Wednesday near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius), and in the mid 50s (13 to 14 degrees Celsius) on Thursday.

The rain moves out Thursday night, with lows in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius).

Friday should end the work week on a good note, with partly cloudy skies and highs near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Next Weekend’s Outlook

It still appears that we’ll warm up nicely on Saturday, with highs reaching the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius). In fact, a few spots in our South Zone could even touch 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius)! At this point, I’m going with a dry day on Saturday, as three of the four long-range models suggest that an approaching cold front will hold off until Saturday night / Sunday morning. If we can keep the rain at bay, then what a day it’ll be! Sunday’s highs drop back a bit into the low to mid 60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius).