Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extends executive order protecting jail, juvenile detention populations

LANSING, Mich. – On Sunday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-62, which extends protections for vulnerable populations in Michigan’s county jails, local lockups and juvenile detention centers during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

UPDATE April 26, 2020, 3 p.m. -- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 37,778; Death toll now at 3,315

The Executive Order replaces her prior order, and details risk-reduction protocols that have been adopted and implemented by the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC).

“We continue to take action to protect all Michiganders from COVID-19," Whitmer said. “That includes policies that protect incarcerated persons in our prisons, jails, and juvenile detention centers. By keeping common-sense and safe protocols in place, we can mitigate risk, save lives, and get through this crisis together.”

The order also suspends transfers into and from MDOC facilities until risk-reduction protocols are adequately in place, suspends provisions of the Jail Overcrowding Emergency Act to allow local officials more flexibility in releasing vulnerable populations who do not pose a threat to public safety and orders the State Budget Office to immediately seek a legislative transfer so that jails may be reimbursed for lodging prisoners who would have been transferred to MDOC if not for that suspension of transfers.

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

