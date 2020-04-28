Monroe County Community College staff make face shields, secure PPE thanks to donations

MONROE, Mich. – Faculty and staff at Monroe County Community College’s new Makerspace facility have been called to produce face shields and secure other essential personal protective equipment (PPE) to support the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mike Reaume is a technician in the Applied Science and Engineering Technology division. He took the lead for the ASET team to produce rapid prototyped parts in response to the need for PPE.

Three different types of face shields have been designed and are being made. ASET team members Robert Semanske, ASET lab technician and Jack Lamour, automotive service program coordinator, have been assisting with fabrication of the RP shields.

The face shields being made are comprised of head gear, a plastic shield and elastic bands to hold the face shields in place.

“To date we have produced and distributed approximately 120 face shields and dozens of the mask adjusters,” said Parmeshwar Coomar, dean of the ASET division at MCCC. “Our goal is to produce more than 200 face shields and continue to make more of the adjusters and door devices before our on-hand supplies are exhausted.”

CNC machining instructor Troy Elliiott has begun to produce headgear bands for the masks in the college’s CNC lab. Other staff members have volunteered to take home vinyl sheets and foam to create another type of shield.

“Several corporations and organizations along with MCCC staff members who have made donations have been instrumental to making this effort possible,” said Dr. Kojo Quartey, president of MCCC. “DTE Foundation, the Monroe Kiwanis Club and the La-Z-Boy Foundation immediately responded by donating $1,000 each. In addition, our staff and faculty members have donated over $3,400 through payroll deduction, so far.”

Mask adjusters are used to relieve stress over the ears. They are now being made along with door handle attachments that limit direct hand contact when opening doors -- there’s also device to attach to bottom of doors to open the door when using the restroom and other similar facilities.

“Cajetan D’Cunha, grant writer/coordinator, has been critical to ensuring the masks and other materials are getting distributed to local and regional frontline service providers,” added Quartey. Equipment and supplies have been provided to the Monroe County Sherriff’s department, non-profits such as the Monroe County Opportunity Program MCOP, Oaks of Righteousness, St. Mary’s Hospital Livonia and local doctors’ offices, and Promedica facilities.

ASET is also working with Monroe High School and other facilities with RP printers to pool resources and produce head shields for distribution to other organizations in Southeast Michigan and Northwest Ohio.

