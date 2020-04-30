Oakland County extends local State of Emergency until May 15

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The Oakland County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to extend the local State of Emergency until May 15.

The original declaration was made March 13 by County Executive David Coulter in response to the first cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan.

At that point, there were only three confirmed cases of the virus in the county. As of Thursday, there are 7,267 cases in the county.

According to the extension declaration, COVID-19 “remains an active emergency, requiring appropriate authority for relief, recovery and response.”

“The extension of the emergency streamlines procurement processes to get the testing, supplies and other essentials to get through this pandemic,” Chairman David T. Woodward (D-Royal Oak) said. “We need to continue what’s been working so Executive David Coulter can continue to respond quickly to protect county residents.”

The State of Emergency for the state of Michigan expires Thursday. The Republican-led House voted not to extend it. However, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says it will continue regardless.

