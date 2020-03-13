Oakland County declares emergency after 3 confirmed coronavirus cases

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Oakland County is escalating its response to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) after confirmed cases this week.

The Oakland County Health Division released dates and locations of possible exposure. As of Friday (March 13) morning, the county has three total confirmed cases of COVID-19.

WATCH LIVE: Oakland County provides update on coronavirus cases, exposure locations

Oakland County executive David Coulter said he has signed an emergency declaration to open up resources, including federal funding to combat the virus.

Coulter also encouraged residents to do any county business online, if possible.

“We’re taking the notion of social distancing very seriously,” Coulter said, adding the County would be released public health orders, specifically around senior facilities and crowd size.

“It is not our intent to criminalize people for gathering in Oakland County,” Coulter said, adding the county is only trying to limit exposure.

Coulter also said they’re in the process of creating food and medical programs for school districts, while school is suspended in the state.

Coulter also said the lack of tests is frustrating.

Oakland County Treasurer Andy Meisner has pledged “that no one in Oakland County will lose their property to tax foreclosure because of circumstances related to Coronavirus, including taxpayers who contract the virus, are required to self-quarantine or anyone facing circumstances related to the virus and its broad impact.”

Coulter said the declaration was necessary to open a path for federal funds, should they become available. The county has established the Oakland County Help Hotline – 248-858-1000 – to address non-health needs of the general public such as food or housing assistance.

“We will take all necessary steps to slow the spread of this virus,” Coulter said. “The effects of this public health emergency are still unfolding, and we want to ensure that people with immediate needs get help as quickly as possible.

The hotline will be staffed from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Callers with specific needs will be directed to county departments and divisions that can help or to other agencies and programs that can assist.

Exposure list:

Anyone who was present at the following locations should be alert for coronavirus symptoms including fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If any symptoms develop, stay at home and call your healthcare provider.

Those dates and locations are:

March 1, 2020

Detroit Metropolitan Airport, 9000 Middlebelt Rd, Romulus, time and location to be determined

March 4, 2020

Detroit Metropolitan Airport, 9000 Middlebelt Rd, Romulus, time and location to be determined

March 5, 2020

Burger King, 27700 23 Mile Rd, Chesterfield Township, 12:15-12:35 p.m.

White Castle, 27760 23 Mile Rd, New Baltimore, 12:15-12:35 p.m.

Hobby Lobby, 4715 24th Ave., #100, Fort Gratiot Township, 1:00 p.m.

March 6, 2020

Poole’s Tavern, 157 E Main St., Northville, 12:30-1:00 p.m.

Five Guys, 3561 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, 6:30-7:00 p.m.

March 7, 2020

Tap Room, 201 W Michigan Avenue Ypsilanti, 1:00-3:00 p.m.

MSA Woodland, 2100 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse, 3776 28th SE, Kentwood, 4:30-6:15 p.m.

USA Hockey Arena, 14900 N Beck Rd, Plymouth, 5:30-10:30 p.m.

March 8, 2020

Subway, 6260 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Jimmy Johns, 5925 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, 11:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Burger King, 1515 E Grand River Ave, Portland, 3:45-4:00 p.m.

Here’s a map of those locations: