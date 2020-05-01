Beaumont Wayne Hospital expected to reopen soon for both COVID-19 and non-coronavirus cases

WAYNE, Mich. – Officials said Beaumont Wayne Hospital is expected to reopen soon to both patients with and without coronavirus (COVID-19).

The hospital was a COVID-19-only care facility from the end of March until it closed in April.

When the hospital closure was revealed, officials said it was temporary and that it would remain a COVID-19-only hospital in the event that cases spiked.

Officials with Beaumont Health said Friday that the health system has received the necessary regulatory approvals to reopen to patients without the virus.

The hospital will reopen in phases as staff are brought back; some were laid off and others were moved to different locations.

Phase one includes opening the emergency room, resuming obstetrical services that were offered before the COVID-19 outbreak, and reopening observation and inpatient medical surgical beds and support services, such as the pharmacy, laboratory, food services and environmental services.

Officials said some outpatient surgical and diagnostic services, such as the infusion center, will also be offered.

Phase II will add more inpatient and critical care capacity.

Beaumont said all plans are subject to change depending on orders from the government and “the public’s willingness to observe social distancing protocols.”

An official date for the hospital to reopen was not provided.

“Beaumont Health has cared for more COVID-19 patients than any other health system in the state. We’ve proudly responded to the community’s needs during this pandemic and reconfigured our hospitals and redeployed staff to provide high quality and safe care. With the number of COVID-19 patients seeking care at Beaumont decreasing a bit recently, it is now appropriate to begin re-opening the Wayne campus in phases as we carefully prepare for another potential COVID-19 surge,” Beaumont Health Chief Operating Officer Carolyn Wilson said.