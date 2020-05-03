Southfield Fire Department rescues ducklings trapped in storm drain

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – The Southfield Fire Department (SFD) came to the rescue on Saturday morning when a brood of ducklings fell into a storm drain.

According to a news tip, a duck and her 10 ducklings were crossing Southfield Road to reach a water pond at Spring Haven Apartments when they fell into a storm drain.

Members of SFD were able to rescue nine of the 10 ducklings and return them to safety.

The resident believes a good samaritan must have witnessed the incident and called the fire department for help.

Full Screen 1 / 5 The Southfield Fire Department came to the rescue when 10 ducklings fell into a storm drain on May 2, 2020.

