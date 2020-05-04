Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers launch ‘everyday heroes’ contest

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – The Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers are kicking off an “everyday heroes” contest on Monday.

From homeschooling to the front lines, many heroes have emerged during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Starting Monday, the public can nominate people they believe are worthy candidates. Click here to fill out the nomination form.

Nominations will close June 12. Two winners will earn a two-year lease of either a 2020 Ford F-150 or Explorer. The winners can choose between the two vehicles.

“Giving two individuals a two-year lease of one of our amazing vehicles is something we are excited to do,” said Carolyn Dorian, chairperson for the Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers Board of Directors. “Without these everyday heroes, our communities would not be the same. They are sacrificing so much for the good and well being for all of us here in Southeast Michigan.”

Southeast Michigan Ford Dealers have 47 dealerships throughout the area.