Belle Isle shut down twice over weekend due to capacity issues

Gov. Whitmer expected to announce if she’ll close state parks
DETROIT – Over the weekend state police temporarily shut down Belle Isle twice due to capacity issues.
The large crowds caught the attention of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. On Wednesday she is expected to announce whether or not she plans to close state parks.
