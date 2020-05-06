Warren Mayor Jim Fouts warns businesses to enforce social distancing guidelines

WARREN, Mich. – It was a big weekend of shopping in Warren and not all of it was done safely amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Recently, rules in Michigan were loosened to allow big box stores to sell gardening supplies. Between that change and the warm weather the home improvement stores in Warren were busy. Too busy, according to Warren Mayor Jim Fouts.

The incident has prompted Fouts to warn businesses to abide by the current emergency order by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Officials said the stores were overcrowded and many people weren’t following social distancing guidelines or wearing masks.

Warren sent a letter to businesses on Tuesday, reminding them of the rules and letting them know that Warren police would now be out enforcing them.

