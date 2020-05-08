City of Detroit reports 9,676 coronavirus cases; death toll climbs to 1,156

DETROIT – On Friday, May 8 the City of Detroit reported a total of 9,676 coronavirus cases. Additionally, the death toll in Detroit from the disease climbed to 1,156.

Mike Duggan did not hold a daily coronavirus briefing Friday. The city released the new statistics to keep the public informed on the latest trends in the fight against COVID-19. Updated case numbers are usually shared at Duggan’s daily briefings.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 46,326 as of Friday, including 4,393 deaths, state officials report.

“Today, we are reporting 9,676 cases in Detroit, an increase of 114 over yesterday’s 9,562 cases. We also are reporting 1,156 total deaths from COVID-19, up seven from yesterday’s report of 1,149. Overall, our week-to-week trend continues to be encouraging. In the past seven days, we have lost 45 Detroiters to the virus, less than half the prior seven days when there were 98 deaths,” said Detroit’s Chief Public Health Officer, Denise Fair.

“While this progress is encouraging we still strongly urge Detroiters to continue their great efforts to socially distance, wear masks and take basic sanitary precautions. Together, we can beat COVID-19.”

