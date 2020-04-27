6 new symptoms officially added to list of coronavirus (COVID-19) symptoms

DETROIT – People infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) can suffer a wide range of symptoms, and experts have now added six new symptoms to the official list.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as other experts, are raising red flag about another very concerning potential complication, too.

UPDATE -- April 27, 2020: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 38,210; Death toll now at 3,407

Initial coronavirus reports out of China focused heavily on symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Since then, we’ve learned some people show no symptoms at all while others develop different symptoms, sometimes rare ones.

In addition to fever, cough and shortness of breath, the CDC has now added chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell to the official list of symptoms.

Making those symptoms official is important because many testing locations still require people to be showing symptoms in order to receive a coronavirus test.

Some patients have also reported diarrhea, officials said.

The CDC warns you should seek help immediately if you have trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion or a bluish color in your lips or face.

Doctors at Mount Sinai Health said they’ve also seen a sevenfold increase in sudden strokes in younger adults.

It’s believed the coronavirus could be causing the blood to clot in unusual ways. Some of the patients had delayed seeking help, making matters even worse.

There are also growing reports of a phenomenon called “COVID toes.” Dermatologists were the first to note an increase in itchy, swollen, red or purple toes.

“We’re largely seeing this in children and young adults,” pediatric dermatologist Dr. Amy Paller said. “It certainly is also occurring in middle aged and older adults, as well. But most of these individuals are otherwise fine.”

Landon Roark, 11, developed a COVID toe but no other symptoms.

“It just kept getting worse, and then I noticed it went to different toes, so then you had multiple toes that look the same,” Landon said.

Dermatologists are tracking the cases to learn more about the potential connection to the coronavirus.

Dr. Frank McGeorge saw his first case of COVID toes in a patient over the weekend.

Experts said regardless of your age, if you experience stroke symptoms, such as facial drooping, arm weakness or trouble speaking, you should call 911 right away.