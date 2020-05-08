Officials confirm cause of Ray Township fire that led to statewide gas emergency during polar vortex

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Officials have confirmed the cause of a fire at a Consumers Energy facility in Ray Township that led to a statewide gas emergency and forced residents to turn down their thermostats in the middle of a polar vortex.

The Michigan Public Service Commission concluded its investigation into the Jan. 30, 2019, fire on Friday. The fire ripped through Consumers Energy’s Ray Natural Gas Compressor Station in Macomb County.

Cause of fire

MPSC officials said they have confirmed the root cause of the fire was grounding interference on the electrical system of the facility. That interference led to automated “blowdown” procedures, meaning natural gas was released to the atmosphere to protect workers and the public.

Due to record-low temperatures and high winds, the natural gas didn’t disperse as normal, officials said. It came into contact with nearby plant equipment that operates at a high temperature, causing the airborne as to ignite, according to authorities.

Violation of safety standards

The investigation revealed a violation of federal safety standards during the emergency shutdown of a compressor station, MPSC officials said. The discharged gas created a hazard, according to authorities.

MPSC officials and Consumers Energy reached an agreement April 29 to resolve the violation, and the company paid a $10,000 fine -- the maximum amount allowed by law, officials said.

Since the fire

Experts said the design of the Ray Township facility was unique and has been modified as part of the repairs made at the plant since the fire.

Although other compressor stations don’t present the same risk of a fire due to design differences, Consumers Energy is required to submit its final systemwide evaluation of blowdown systems by June 1 to document and other possible risks.