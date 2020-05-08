Uncommon May temperatures could affect Michigan farms, crops

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – This colder weather isn’t just having an impact on our mood-- it’s also threatening crops across Michigan.

Farms have already been dealing with the struggles of how to safely have customers amid the pandemic.

Westview Orchards & Winery in Washington Township has been taking action to keep the weather from ruining its fruit.

“I am hopeful. I look out and I see a lot of hard work and people with sweat and blood in their hearts helping us to continue growing,” said owner Abby Jacobson.

Workers at the 207-year-old Westview farm are gearing up for a cold weekend which could potentially damage all of their fruit crops. Strawberries, cherries, apples and peaches are either in bloom or are about to bloom -- all of which could die.

“You don’t have a crop, the people don’t come out," Jacobson said. “You don’t get doughnuts, they don’t have the fun. You don’t employ people. There’s that trickle down kind of effect. It affects our community as a whole because that’s where we have our pool of employees and staff.”

The farm is also dealing with how to run when the state reopens.

“We’re thinking about how can we, during this time-period social distance, we’re thinking about using reservations to come out and pick strawberries,” Jacobson said.

The family farmers said they’re hopeful the weather won’t impact was could be a great socially distant outdoor activity this summer.