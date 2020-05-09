Michigan restaurants and bars hope to reopen for dine-in service by May 29

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan restaurants and bars are pushing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to let them reopen for dine-in service on May 29.

An industry group on Friday released a “roadmap” to reopening, with guidance such as requiring masks for workers and keeping tables and bar stools 6 feet apart.

Justin Winslow, president and CEO of the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association, says 20 restaurants a day are permanently going out of business under the coronavirus restrictions. Michigan reported 50 additional COVID-19 deaths and 680 more cases.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases continued to decline for the sixth consecutive day.

According to state data, the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 46,326 as of Saturday morning, including 4,393 deaths. Meanwhile, a total of 15,659 people have recovered.