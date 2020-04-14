Coronavirus in Michigan: A timeline of closures, event bans, stay-at-home orders

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

DETROIT – The first coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan were reported March 10.

Days later, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer temporarily closed all K-12 schools and banned events with more than 250 people.

In the month following the first cases, Whitmer has signed numerous Executive Orders limiting event sizes and temporarily shuttering businesses.

Below is a timeline of those orders:

Whitmer ordered all K-12 schools in the state temporarily closed on March 13. The closures started on March 16 and were to remain in effect through April 5.

Around this same time, many colleges started moving to online classes.

The same day schools were closed, events with more than 250 people were banned.

The ban was supposed to remain in effect through April 5.

March 13 confirmed cases: 28, Death toll: 0

With St. Patrick’s Day nearing, bars and restaurants were limited to carryout and delivery on March 16.

The Executive Order imposing this limitation also closed gyms and other fitness and sports recreation facilities, cafes, spas and casinos. While spas were closed, this order did not include barbershops or salons.

These closures and restrictions were slated to remain in effect from March 17 through April 5.

Just days after limiting events to less than 250 people, Whitmer signed an order banning gatherings with more than 50 people.

This order was to be in place from March 17 until April 5.

March 16 confirmed cases: 54, Death toll: 0

While they weren’t closed in the initial Executive Order that limited which businesses could be open, Whitmer moved to close barbershops, tattoo shops, and hair and nail salons on March 21.

This order was expected to last through April 14.

March 21 confirmed cases: 807, Death toll: 8

Whitmer issued the first stay-at-home order on March 23. This order limited the reasons people could leave their homes.

Under the order, Michiganders could leave home to shop or work if their work was deemed essential. The order banned in-person work that is not necessary to sustain or protect life.

Businesses that did remain open were required to have the minimum number of employees working onsite, while workplaces were urged to move as many employees to remote work as possible.

The order also prohibited people from meeting with anyone they did not live with with and required people follow social distancing rules by leaving 6 feet between themselves and others when they did go out.

This order was to be in effect from March 24 until April 13.

On April 2, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an Emergency Order that sets a civil fine of up to $1,000 for violating orders related to the COVID-19 outbreak, namely the stay-at-home order.

March 23 confirmed cases: 1,328, Death toll: 15

After temporarily closing schools on March 13, Whitmer shuttered school buildings through the end of the school year just days before students were slated to return to the classroom.

April 2 confirmed cases: 10,791, Death toll: 417

Whitmer extended the state’s stay-at-home order through the end of April after saying she would most likely be extending the April 13 date.

The new order, which is in effect through April 30, had the same restrictions as the previous order, while adding stricter rules for stores that are still open.

For instance, stores must follow rules to reduce foot traffic, including limiting how many people are in a store at a time, adding six-foot markers on the ground where customers will wait to enter and closing areas of the store that are dedicated to carpeting, flooring, furniture, garden centers, plant nurseries, and paint.

This order has received backlash and has led to protests.

April 9 confirmed cases: 21,504, Death toll: 1,076