Dr. Fauci, CDC head, FDA commissioner self-quarantine after potential COVID-19 exposure

DETROIT – Three members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force announced Saturday they will be under quarantine for two weeks.

The head of the CDC Robert Redfield and FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn will be working from home after they were exposed to someone at the White House who has tested positive. Dr. Anthony Fauci said he was not in close contact with that person, but will work mostly from home for 14 days.

The administration hasn’t named which staff member who tested positive.

