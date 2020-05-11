Lawyer discusses rights of renters in Metro Detroit during pandemic and limitations of landlords

DETROIT – Attorney Todd Russell Perkins says at the end of the day, tenants who are down on their luck because of COVID-19 are ultimately protected from being kicked out of their homes.

“You're not to do any of those things right now as they stay in those properties,” said Perkins.

As long as the governor’s stay-at-home order is in effect, the statewide moratorium against evictions is also active, meaning landlords can’t even go as far as making threats.

READ MORE: Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs executive order temporarily suspending evictions

RELATED: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 47,552; Death toll now at 4,584

“That threat can operate as an eviction to someone who was unaware with the status of the law,” added Perkins.

If that does however take place, Perkins says the process can always be fought.

“I suggest to them, to call the local law enforcement, you can call the Attorney General. Call the courts, you know, do not rest until you get an answer for this because it shouldn’t happen,” he added.

Local 4 has been told that there may also be resources out there for landlords who are having a hard time as well because of COVID-19. At this point the moratorium against evictions will be in place at least until May 15.