Former Michigan Sen. Morris Hood III dies at 54 from COVID-19

Former Michigan Senator Morris Hood III has died on Tuesday after a battle with COVID-19 -- the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Sen. Hood, 54, represented Michigan’s 3rd district of Dearborn, Melvindale and northwest Detroit from 2010-2018. He also served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2003-2008.

The Democratic member formerly served as the Senate Floor Minority Leader.

“Morris was a dear friend. He was a proud Detroiter and continued the family commitment to the service of his community. There was not a more loyal friend, thoughtful advisor or quicker wit," Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday. "Mo was the type of guy that lit up the room and made you glad to be there. He is doing that in his next life now and those of us left here are better having known him. May he rest in peace. My love and prayers go to his beloved family and many friends who grieve this tough loss.”

Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans also spoke of Morris’ death in a statement Tuesday:

“I was so saddened to hear of the passing of Morris Hood III this morning from complications related to COVID-19. Morris served the State of Michigan admirably in both the House and the Senate for nearly two decades, and recently served as a valued member of my administration. He was the very definition of a public servant, one who dedicated his life to improving the lives of others and bettering his community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hood family at this difficult time.”