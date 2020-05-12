Lawsuit claims Catholic Diocese of Saginaw retaliated after man reported sexual assault of son

SAGINAW, Mich. – A lawsuit filed against the Catholic Diocese of Saginaw claims the diocese retaliated against an employee who reported that a priest sexually assaulted his son.

DeLand is currently in prison for second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the suit, Gabriel Villarreal reported that Father Robert DeLand sexually assaulted his son at St. Agnes Church in Freeland during a memorial for a student who died three years ago.

Other employees allegedly started calling Villarreal, who worked as a maintenance man for the diocese for 26 years, a "mole” and a “spy” after he reported the assault.

The lawsuit states that Villareal was repeatedly harassed.

It alleges that other employees would answer their phones in front of Villareal and pretend to talk to DeLand, who was in prison. The other employees also allegedly blamed Villareal and his son for the death of a bishop.