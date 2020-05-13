Drop in donations has Rosa Parks Scholarship Fund reaching out for help

DETROIT – A prestigious scholarship fund named after Civil Rights Pioneer Rosa Parks, needs help to keep its mission going, “I plan on going to Calvin University. It’s a private Christian school up in Grand Rapids. I’m hoping to study ministry,” said Joshua Smith.

It’s no secret, graduating senior Joshua Smith has a bright future ahead of him. His journey really started years ago in 2012. At the young age of 9 years old, he opened up a Lemonade stand to raise money for the city of Detroit. He raised almost $4,000 worth. His generosity earned him a $2,000 scholarship with the Rosa Parks Scholarship Foundation, “I’m very proud, that he really embodies, the spirit of Rosa Parks, said his mother Rhonda J. Smith.

This year marks 40 years for the foundation, “We really try to give scholarships to students who aren’t just academic achievers but really show potential to be community leaders, just like Mrs. Parks,” said Kim Trent.

Rosa Parks Foundation President Kim Trent said they planned on celebrating 40 years with a huge gala, but that was cancelled due to COVID-19, which also hurt them financially, “Sadly because of COVID-19, we had to cancel our fundraiser. So we’re reaching out to our alums and to people who support both Mrs. Parks and what she stood for, and the idea of helping Michigan students go to college and asking them to help us fill the gap,” said Trent.

So Trent said they’re doing a 40 for 40 campaign, “We have had to struggle, we had to pull out of our savings the last couple of years, to fill the gap. We’re reaching out to alums and others and asking them to give us $40, with the idea of us giving 40 scholarships this year,” said Trent.

Since 1980, they gave over $2.5 Million worth of scholarships to almost 1,300 students.

If you want to donate, visit the official website here.