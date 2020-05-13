Mike Morse Law Firm to return $2 million from government’s Paycheck Protection Program

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – The Mike Morse Law Firm said they will return $2 million it received through the federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program, according to a news release.

It is encouraging other businesses that have been able to survive financially during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to return the money they received too.

The PPP is a loan designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll during the pandemic.

“With courts closed and our roads nearly empty, the future is uncertain. But what is certain is that we have had great success and we will continue long after this virus is gone. We can weather this storm, while many businesses cannot. That is a major factor in our decision in returning the money,” said Mike Morse, founder of Mike Morse Law Firm. “I could not sleep at night knowing that the money we were given, and not expected to pay back, would potentially close other small businesses. It came down to fairness for me. If you find yourself in the same situation, I’m asking you to do the same thing. Be a leader. God knows we need them right now.”

The Mike Morse Law Firm employs 150 legal professionals. Its main source of income is from clients involved in car, truck and motorcycle accidents, according to a news release. Due to COVID-19 and Michigan’s stay-at-home order the amount of new cases the firm handles has been more than cut in half. The firm hasn’t laid off any employees.