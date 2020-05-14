Businesses work on best practices to bring workers back

DETROIT – One bright spot in Michigan’s economy -- the manufacturing sector reopened Monday with the auto industry following next Monday.

Companies have been warned to keep employees safe. Local 4 put together a round table of leaders in the manufacturing sector to discuss how they will keep their workers safe.

For whomever said there is no such thing as a new idea, they didn’t know COVID-19 was coming. From tech to manufacturing to the smaller mom and pop business, innovators have had to innovate with new ideas to operate in the time of coronavirus.

New playbooks are being developed and information is being shared between competitors.

Chemico of Southfield had to figure it out on the fly as an essential business had to keep workers in the plant. So far, there has not been a single COVID-19 case inside the plant.

“A lot of protocols have been put in place,” said CFO Samuel Spencer.

At Chemico, temperatures are being recorded, the data recorded and curated as way of keeping workers safe inside, because what happens off-site comes into the plant.

It’s a glimpse into what companies are grappling with -- a labyrinth of legal, technical, physical and financial facets to create safer work spaces.

