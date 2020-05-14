Census 2020 data: Which Michigan counties have highest, lowest response rates

Michigan residents are stepping up to make sure they’re counted in the U.S. 2020 Census.

As of May 14 the state has the fourth-highest census response rate with 65.7% of households responding to the survey -- just behind Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa. Michigan’s final self-response rate was 67.7% in 2010.

The national average response rate is 59%.

The data shows that Americans are primarily self-responding to the census online. Surveys were sent to nonresponding households in March, and households that don’t respond by the summer will receive in-person visits from census takers. If your household hasn’t yet responded to the survey, you can do so quickly online here.

Michigan counties in the southern half of the lower peninsula have the highest response rates in the state, reporting a range of 51-85% households responding. Macomb and Livingston counties have the most responses with 76.7% and 77.6% of residents responding to the survey. Wayne County and counties along the southern border are reporting lower response rates around 60%.

Counties in the U.P. and northern half of the lower peninsula have much lower response rates. Some counties -- including Oscoda, Mackinac and Alger -- are reporting between 0-15% response rates.

Though southeastern cities have the highest response rates throughout the state of around 70-80%, Detroit is lagging behind with only a 44.8% response rate.

The response rates of the following Michigan cities are notably ranked across all U.S. cities:

5th: Huntington Woods (90.3%)

21st: Pleasant Ridge (87.6%)

52nd: Beverly Hills (85.3%)

55th: East Grand Rapids (85.2%)

67th: Berkley (84.7%)

82nd: Lathrup Village (83.9%)

94th: Grosse Pointe Woods (83.6%)

164th: Clawson (82.3%)

170th: Livonia (82.2%)

Responding to the census ensures resources and representatives are properly allocated among residents in states and cities. Public services and institutions -- such as schools, hospitals and fire departments -- are allocated funding based on the response from the 2020 census.

Click here to learn more about the 2020 Census or to fill out the survey online.

View the data from the U.S. Census Bureau online or below:

READ MORE: