Roseville police seeking porch pirate caught on camera

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Roseville police are seeking help to identify a larceny suspect who stole a package from a resident’s front porch on Tuesday.

Police say the “porch pirate” was captured on camera (below) stealing a package in the 27000 block of Groveland Street around 5:35 p.m.

The thief pulled up in front of the resident’s home in a small, dark colored sedan shortly after the resident’s package arrived, police say. One the package was secured the man returned to the vehicle.

The porch pirate is described as a man with a slim build and was wearing a red Adidas hooded sweatshirt and white jogging pants.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect is asked to contact Roseville Police Detective Scicluna at 586-447-4510.

Watch the theft below that was captured on the resident’s security camera:

