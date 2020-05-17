57ºF

Major League Baseball banning high fives, fist bumps during pandemic

MLB will use saliva tests to monitor players’ health

Shawn Ley, Reporter

DETROIT – Major League Baseball is implementing new rules to get the season started during the pandemic.

According to a draft obtained by the Athletic and ESPN high fives and fist bumps will be banned.

Players will also have to social distance when they are not on the field. They could sit in the stands instead of in the dugout.

Players can’t spit sunflower seeds or tobacco juice. Additionally, MLB will use saliva tests to monitor players’ health.

