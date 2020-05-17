Missing: 74-year-old Roseville man who suffers from dementia
Robert Holman was last seen in Roseville on Sunday morning
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Police are seeking help to locate a missing Roseville man who suffers from dementia.
Robert Bruce Holman, 74, was last seen around 7 a.m. on Sunday at a Walgreens store on the corner of 10 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue, police said.
Holman is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue and black jacket and olive green pants. The man also walks with a cane.
Anyone with information can contact the Roseville Police Department at 586-447-4484.
