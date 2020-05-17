59ºF

Missing: 74-year-old Roseville man who suffers from dementia

Robert Holman was last seen in Roseville on Sunday morning

Robert Holman, 74, was last seen in Roseville on the morning of May 17, 2020. (WDIV)

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Police are seeking help to locate a missing Roseville man who suffers from dementia.

Robert Bruce Holman, 74, was last seen around 7 a.m. on Sunday at a Walgreens store on the corner of 10 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue, police said.

Holman is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue and black jacket and olive green pants. The man also walks with a cane.

Anyone with information can contact the Roseville Police Department at 586-447-4484.

