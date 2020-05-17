St. Joseph County prosecutor accused of drunk driving after crashing into fence in Lockport Township

CENTREVILLE, Mich. – A county prosecutor in southwestern Michigan who is accused of drunken driving told police that he crashed into a fence after a “coughing fit.”

The incident involving St. Joseph County prosecutor John McDonough occurred Monday in Lockport Township.

The recording of the 911 call was released Friday. McDonough said he needed a tow truck but then was able to remove his vehicle. The dispatcher told him that an officer was headed to the scene.

McDonough, who faces re-election, hasn’t publicly talked about the crash. He has a court hearing next Thursday.

