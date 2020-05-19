63ºF

Canton police looking for missing 24-year-old man

Dashawn Adolph was last seen in Canton on Friday afternoon

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Dashawn Adolph, 24, was last seen in Canton on Friday, May 15, 2020.
CANTON, Mich. – A 24-year-old Canton man went missing on Friday afternoon.

Dashawn Adolph was last seen leaving his residence near Ford and Lotz roads around 3 p.m., officials said.

Adolph is described as a black man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He drives a 2018 blue Chevy Malibu with the license plate #ECH3256.

Anyone with information regarding Adolph’s whereabouts can contact the Canton Police Department at 734-394-5400.

