Canton police looking for missing 24-year-old man

CANTON, Mich. – A 24-year-old Canton man went missing on Friday afternoon.

Dashawn Adolph was last seen leaving his residence near Ford and Lotz roads around 3 p.m., officials said.

Adolph is described as a black man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He drives a 2018 blue Chevy Malibu with the license plate #ECH3256.

Anyone with information regarding Adolph’s whereabouts can contact the Canton Police Department at 734-394-5400.

