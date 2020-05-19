Critical food, agriculture job opportunities increase in Michigan due to coronavirus pandemic

LANSING, Mich. – Critical food and agriculture jobs are opening throughout Michigan largely due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Michigan officials say that industry stakeholders have cited a “growing need for skilled workers” amid the pandemic.

The Michigan departments of Agriculture and Rural Development and Economic Opportunity are collaborating with Pure Michigan Talent Connect and Michigan Works! to share resources with employers and promote job opportunities for those seeking work.

Food and agriculture employers can file open positions with this form from Pure Michigan Talent Connect to spread awareness of critical jobs that need to be filled.

Job seekers can connect with Michigan Works! or Pure Michigan Talent Connect to view available job openings.

