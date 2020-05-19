Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Monday night

DETROIT – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that restaurants, bars and retail stores can begin reopening in some areas of Michigan as part of her coronavirus (COVID-19) response plan.

Here’s what happened Monday:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that bars, restaurants and retail stores in some areas of the state can reopen beginning Friday.

VIEW: Michigan counties where bars, restaurants, retail will reopen this week

The counties included are all in northern Michigan.

The establishments must follow specific guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they reopen.

MORE: Why northern Michigan was chosen for next phase of reopening plan

Metro Detroit nursing homes account for about half of all coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths.

The State of Michigan admits it doesn’t know how many Michiganders have died in nursing homes or long term care. Officials only report that just over 700 have died.

Whitmer extended her Executive Order that placed coronavirus patients in with COVID-19 negative patients. It expires Wednesday. She’s now considering changing that policy.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 51,915 as of Saturday, including 4,915 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 51,142 confirmed cases and 4,891 deaths Sunday.

The official recovery total is 28,234.

Thousands of Metro Detroit autoworkers were back on the job Monday as Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler assembly plants started rolling again.

Plants reopened with strict safety measures in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). There are also fewer people in the plants.

Monday’s reopening went about as smoothly as the companies could have hoped after being shut down for almost two months. The plants opened and everything slowed down, but in the end, there weren’t many complaints.

Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation announced Monday that it is canceling all summer day camps and city pool openings for the 2020 season amid the ongoing health crisis.

RELATED: Washtenaw County water parks closed, summer camps canceled due to COVID-19

This includes all summer day camps at Argo, Buhr, Fuller, and Gallup parks and all city outdoor pools at Buhr, Fuller and Veterans Memorial parks.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

How COVID-19 Spreads

Person-to-person spread

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.

Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

Can someone spread the virus without being sick?

Spread is possible before people show symptoms. People who are not showing symptoms can still be carrying the virus and can still pass it on to other people.

Spread from contact with contaminated surfaces or objects

It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.

How easily the virus spreads

How easily a virus spreads from person-to-person can vary. Some viruses are highly contagious (spread easily), like measles, while other viruses do not spread as easily. Another factor is whether the spread is sustained, spreading continually without stopping.

Prevention and Treatment

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

MORE: Beaumont Health launches coronavirus hotline for patients with symptoms

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

Question about coronavirus? Ask Dr. McGeorge here.