Michigan voters have option of voting by mail for August, November elections

LANSING, Mich. – There are two elections coming up this year and Michigan’s Secretary of State wants all voters to know they can cast their ballots from home during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson made the announcement on Tuesday.

“For us this is ensuring now that we have two statewide elections this year -- ensuring that every Michigan citizen knows that they have a right to vote by mail they can choose the right and we want to make it safe and easy for them,” Benson said. “So they don’t have to feel that they have to leave their home.”

Applications for absentee ballots are already in the mail and some voters might have even received theirs already. Benson explained the record breaking turnout for this option in our May election.

“In that election we also mailed every registered voter an application to vote by mail. Turnout was double the average for May local elections and 99 percent of citizens chose to vote by mail in that local election,” Benson said.

For upcoming elections you still have the option to get out and vote at the polls. Changes have been made already during the May elections.

“What we did there was provide all election workers with masks and gloves and hand sanitizers and wipes to ensure that the facility was clean and sanitized,” Benson said. “We had social distancing guidelines in place. So, if we need to, depending on the health situation in August and in November we have the blueprint already to ensure precincts are safe and accessible for everyone and that no no one has to risk their health by showing up to a precinct.”

The state is also working on an electronic system so you can log in and verify that your vote has in fact been counted.

The application to vote by mail includes a cover letter with instructions to complete it. When finished you can either mail it back or email a photo of it to your local clerk.

You can register to vote in Michigan here.