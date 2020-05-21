Three-year-old shot while sitting in mom’s car on Detroit’s east side

Published: May 21, 2020, 4:47 am Updated: May 21, 2020, 4:54 am

DETROIT, Mich. – Detroit police are investigating a 3-year-old girl shot while sitting in her mother’s car late Wednesday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened at 10 p.m. in the 7400 block of Nett on the city’s east side.

The child was in a car seat when at least two people started shooting at each other hitting the child in the crossfire.

The mother drove her to the hospital where she is listed in temporary serious condition.

Police are asking anyone with information to call (313) 596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.