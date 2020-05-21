Gov. Whitmer loosens medical restrictions, partially opens businesses

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s plan to mitigate the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) requires people to be very conscious of how they spend their time.

May 21, 2020 -- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 53,510; Death toll now at 5,129

Michiganders are asked to stay home as much as possible -- but a new order issued on Thursday gives people more latitude.

For dentists who deal in everything the COVID-19 virus likes -- exchange of fluids, respiratory particles and closeness -- Dr. Tim Kosinski, whose practice the Smile Creator in Bingham Farms, believes his industry is uniquely qualified to guard against disease spread.

“Dentistry has always been excellent in maintaining sterility and cleanliness in our practices,” Kosinski said.

Even with that, he said he’s amped up the safety with new disinfectants and high-speed evacuators to “keep the aerosols down in the practice, but you’ll never see a waiting room full again."

Buying a car will also have a different customer experience. At Hamilton Chevrolet and sister companies, Price Right and Professional Leasing Services, customer care includes a willingness to care for one another.

“We’ve spent the last six weeks not sitting on our laurels,” said David Hamilton with Hamilton Chevrolet. “We’ve built up a process to make sure that customers on sales and service side are protected.”

Customers will test drive the vehicles by themselves with out a sales person with them. It will all be appointment-based.

