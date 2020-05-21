Here’s how all 83 Michigan counties are divided into regions in Gov. Whitmer’s reopening plan

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has divided the state’s counties into eight regions as part of her coronavirus (COVID-19) reopening plan.

She demonstrated how those regions would affect the state Monday by announcing restaurants, bars and retail would reopen in two of them.

That means two of the state’s eight regions -- the Upper Peninsula and the Traverse City Region -- have moved into the fourth phase of her reopening plan: “Improving."

The other six regions are still in the third phase, which is “Flattening.”

How are the eight regions broken up? You can see a full breakdown of which counties are in each region below.

1. Detroit Region

Genesee County

Lapeer County

Livingston County

Macomb County

Monroe County

Oakland County

St. Clair County

Washtenaw County

Wayne County

2. Grand Rapids Region

Clare County

Ionia County

Isabella County

Kent County

Lake County

Mason County

Mecosta County

Montcalm County

Muskegon County

Newaygo County

Oceana County

Ottawa County

Osceola County

3. Kalamazoo Region

Allegan County

Barry County

Berrien County

Branch County

Calhoun County

Cass County

Kalamazoo County

St. Joseph County

Van Buren County

4. Saginaw Region

Alcona County

Arenac County

Bay County

Gladwin County

Huron County

Iosco County

Midland County

Ogemaw County

Oscoda County

Saginaw County

Sanilac County

Tuscola County

5. Lansing region

Clinton County

Eaton County

Gratiot County

Ingham County

Shiawassee County

6. Traverse City Region

Antrim County

Alpena County

Benzie County

Charlevoix County

Cheboygan County

Crawford County

Emmet County

Grand Traverse County

Kalkaska County

Leelanau County

Manistee County

Missaukee County

Montmorency County

Otsego County

Presque Isle County

Roscommon County

Wexford County

7. Jackson Region

Hillsdale County

Jackson County

Lenawee County

8. Upper Peninsula