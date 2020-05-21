Here’s how all 83 Michigan counties are divided into regions in Gov. Whitmer’s reopening plan
2 of 8 counties moving to fourth phase of reopening plan
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has divided the state’s counties into eight regions as part of her coronavirus (COVID-19) reopening plan.
She demonstrated how those regions would affect the state Monday by announcing restaurants, bars and retail would reopen in two of them.
That means two of the state’s eight regions -- the Upper Peninsula and the Traverse City Region -- have moved into the fourth phase of her reopening plan: “Improving."
The other six regions are still in the third phase, which is “Flattening.”
How are the eight regions broken up? You can see a full breakdown of which counties are in each region below.
1. Detroit Region
- Genesee County
- Lapeer County
- Livingston County
- Macomb County
- Monroe County
- Oakland County
- St. Clair County
- Washtenaw County
- Wayne County
2. Grand Rapids Region
- Clare County
- Ionia County
- Isabella County
- Kent County
- Lake County
- Mason County
- Mecosta County
- Montcalm County
- Muskegon County
- Newaygo County
- Oceana County
- Ottawa County
- Osceola County
3. Kalamazoo Region
- Allegan County
- Barry County
- Berrien County
- Branch County
- Calhoun County
- Cass County
- Kalamazoo County
- St. Joseph County
- Van Buren County
4. Saginaw Region
- Alcona County
- Arenac County
- Bay County
- Gladwin County
- Huron County
- Iosco County
- Midland County
- Ogemaw County
- Oscoda County
- Saginaw County
- Sanilac County
- Tuscola County
5. Lansing region
- Clinton County
- Eaton County
- Gratiot County
- Ingham County
- Shiawassee County
6. Traverse City Region
- Antrim County
- Alpena County
- Benzie County
- Charlevoix County
- Cheboygan County
- Crawford County
- Emmet County
- Grand Traverse County
- Kalkaska County
- Leelanau County
- Manistee County
- Missaukee County
- Montmorency County
- Otsego County
- Presque Isle County
- Roscommon County
- Wexford County
7. Jackson Region
- Hillsdale County
- Jackson County
- Lenawee County
8. Upper Peninsula
- Alger County
- Baraga County
- Chippewa County
- Delta County
- Dickinson County
- Gogebic County
- Houghton County
- Iron County
- Keweenaw County
- Luce County
- Mackinac County
- Marquette County
- Menominee County
- Ontonagon County
- Schoolcraft County
