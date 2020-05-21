Henry Ford Health: Only 112 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients still admitted

DETROIT – Almost 2,000 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been discharged from Henry Ford hospitals in the last two months, and fewer than 120 remain hospitalized, officials said.

Officials at Henry Ford Health System report 1,972 coronavirus patients have been discharged over the last 60 days, while 112 remain hospitalized.

As of 10 a.m. Thursday, an additional four patients have been released since Wednesday morning.

The number of coronavirus patients still in the hospital dropped from 113 on Wednesday to 112 on Thursday.

In total, 28,167 people have tested negative, while 7,203 have tested positive at Henry Ford Health System’s hospitals.

Patients are spending an average of 10 days in the hospital, and those who need it are also spending 18 days in the intensive care unit, according to hospital officials.