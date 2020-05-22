AG Dana Nessel and President Trump trade insults after Ypsilanti visit

On his way out of the state, President Donald Trump, sounded off about a third Michigan woman in power in as many days, this time naming Attoreny General Dana Nessel in a insult laden tweet.

“The Wacky Do Nothing Attorney General of Michigan, Dana Nessel, is viciously threatening Ford Motor Company for the fact that I inspected a Ventilator plant without a mask,” Mr. Trump said in a tweet. “Not their fault, & I did put on a mask. No wonder many auto companies left Michigan, until I came along!”

Trump was responding to a recent interview, in which Nessel criticized the president for not keeping a mask on during his tour of Ford’s plant in Ypsilanti this week. His claim that automakers were leaving Michigan until his election in 2016 is not true. The Big Three have remained in the greater Detroit area for decades.

“A court just upheld that, upheld the governor's orders just hours ago, and even in Ford it is their own policy. The president is like a petulant child who refuses to follow the rules,” Nessel said in an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer referencing a court case brought by Republican state legislators. “I have to say, this is no joke.”

Nessel also said her office would be looking into whether any legal action needed to be taken against ford and possibly the President. Her comments echoed an open letter to the White House urging and warning the President to wear a mask or face consequences, along with bringing consequences to businesses that allow him to defy Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order.

“I think that we're going to have to have a very serious conversation with Ford in the event that they permitted the President to be in publicly enclosed places in violation of the order, They knew exactly what the order was," Nessel said.

Host of NBC’s “Meet The Press,” Chuck Todd, said on Friday that Nessel should proceed with caution.

“He’ll always go somewhere you’re not prepared to got. It is one of those no matter how much you’re willing to go he’ll take it to another level and then you do wonder, how do I get out of this mess?”