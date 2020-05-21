President Trump visits Ford plant in Ypsilanti Thursday

YPSILANTI, Mich. – President Donald Trump visited Ford’s Rawsonville plant in Ypsilanti on Thursday.

White House officials said the visit was to thank businesses producing PPE and medical equipment. Trump spoke at the facility, which had been converted to produce ventilators to help fight against coronavirus.

Top Ford executives took him through the operation. Ford officials said Trump wore a mask for part of the visit before removing it.

