Woman, 2 men arrested in Michigan meth trafficking ring, officials say

A woman named Crystal and two 28-year-old men were arrested for trafficking crystal meth and other drugs in Michigan, officials said.

Detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team executed two simultaneous search warrants May 14 in Grawn and Interlochen in connection with a possible drug trafficking ring.

Authorities at the Grawn home said they found crystal methamphetamine, heroin, analogue drugs and a firearm.

The home was being rented by Dustin Drake, 28, authorities said.

Drake was arrested and lodged at the Grand Traverse County Jail on charges of delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of heroin, possession of an analogue drug, maintaining a drug house and three felony firearm violations.

He was arraigned at 86th District Court and is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Crystal Enriquez, 32, of Traverse City, was also at the Grawn residence, police said. She was taken to the Grand Traverse County jail on possession of methamphetamine and felony firearm charges.

Enriquez was arraigned at 86th District Court and is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Christian Brooks, 28, was also at the home, police said. He was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and habitual offender -- third offense.

Brooks was arraigned at 86th District Court and is being held in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Four people were found inside the residence in Interlochen, as well as methamphetamine, suspected LSD and analog drugs, according to authorities.

Both cases are under investigation, officials said.