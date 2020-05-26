Metro Detroit group helps keep seniors safe, healthy during COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT – It’s always been important to check in on senior citizens to make sure they have what they need, but what happens when those needs suddenly change because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic?

The Area Agency on Aging 1B is stepping up to keep seniors safe and healthy.

“Area Agency on Aging” sounds very official, but in simple terms, the group helps take care of the most vulnerable members of the community.

Most seniors want independence, but it can be hard for someone who lives alone.

The Area Agency on Aging 1B covers most of the area. Recently, it directed a project to get sanitizer and protective equipment to seniors and their caretakers.

Another project delivers food to homebound seniors.

All the food and supplies are the result of donations.

“Our biggest goal is to keep seniors safe in their homes for as long they’re comfortable," said Katie Brennan, director of philanthropy for Area Agency on Aging 1B.

Area Agency on Aging 1B serves a six-county region that includes Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair and Washtenaw counties.

