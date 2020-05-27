79ºF

Former Macomb County Commissioner of Public Works indicted for extortion

Anthony Marrocco accused of extorting county contractors

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Anthony Marrocco
Anthony Marrocco (WDIV)

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Former Macomb County Commissioner of Public Works Anthony Marrocco is accused of extorting county contractors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

A federal indictment claims Marrocco threatened to pull municipal contracts and withhold permits from contractors unless he received the payments.

Here is the full federal indictment for Marrocco:

