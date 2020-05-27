Madonna University plans to open Livonia campus for fall 2020

LIVONIA, Mich. – Madonna University leaders are planning to hold face-to-face instruction for students this fall at the school’s main campus in Livonia and other centers across Michigan.

The first day of classes will be Monday, Aug. 31, according to a news release Tuesday. Madonna University stopped in-person classes four days after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s state of emergency was issued March 12.

Students continued classes exclusively online. The university said the winter 2020 semester was a success. Summer semester classes continue to be offered completely online while the university prepares for the beginning of a new academic year this fall.

“We will work in concert with the Governor’s Office the Michigan Independent Colleges and Universities (MICU), and the NAIA to articulate and effect a safe opening plan for the fall semester,” said university President Michael Grandillo. “We recognize too, that our plans are dependent on the continued decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in Wayne County and throughout Southeast Michigan. The safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our top priority, and we will incorporate the best science, higher-education practices, and public health strategies to keep everyone safe this fall. While these measures cannot return the University to the normal of January 2020, Grandillo is confident that Madonna will be very close to that normal in the fall. He also stressed that while it is essential to plan to resume face-to-face instruction during these times, it also is contingent upon numerous factors, and plans will evolve as the situation develops. “We will be diligent in our plans to open safely, so that existing and new students continue to receive the top-notch Madonna education they have come to expect.”

For campus updates, please check the Madonna University website at www.madonna.edu/coronavirus.

