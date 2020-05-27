Michigan Veteran Affairs Agency partners with Meijer to provide emergency relief to veterans for groceries

DETROIT – The Michigan Veteran Affairs Agency (MVAA) has partnered with Meijer to provide emergency relief vouchers to veterans for groceries and personal care items. A base amount of $25,000 is available to counties through the County Veteran Service Fund (CVSF) Emergency Relief grant.

“During my service, I witnessed just how much the brave men and women of our armed forces sacrificed to protect our families and preserve the ideals we hold dear,” said State Rep. Joe Tate (D-Detroit). “Some came home wounded in defense of our country, while others returned with scars that can’t be seen. We can never truly repay all that they gave to us, but it’s only right that we ensure they have the support they need to succeed in civilian life when they return home. Many veterans face unique challenges that are only compounded by the COVID-19 crisis, and I’m happy to see the MVAA recognizing those needs and providing additional support.”

The vouchers are valid through Sept. 30, 2020. Veterans inquiring about receiving vouchers should contact their local county office or call 1-800-MICH-VET.