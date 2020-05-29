Special Report: President Donald Trump holds news conference as tensions over death of George Floyd intensify
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin arrested in connection with George Floyd’s death
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump will hold a news conference from the Rose Garden at the White House. The news conference will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, May 29.
It is being held as violent riots in response to George Floyd’s death continue. On Friday afternoon, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, was arrested in connection with Floyd’s death.
Related headlines:
- Protesters torch Minneapolis police station in violent night
- Trump calls Floyd death ‘shocking,’ calls protesters ‘thugs’
- Minnesota police arrest entire CNN TV crew covering George Floyd protests live on-air
WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.