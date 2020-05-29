61ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Special Report: President Donald Trump holds news conference as tensions over death of George Floyd intensify

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin arrested in connection with George Floyd’s death

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: National, News, Politics, Donald Trump, White House, Minneapolis, WASHINGTON, Rose Garden, White House Press Conference, George Floyd
President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters during an event on protecting seniors with diabetes in the Rose Garden White House, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters during an event on protecting seniors with diabetes in the Rose Garden White House, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump will hold a news conference from the Rose Garden at the White House. The news conference will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, May 29.

It is being held as violent riots in response to George Floyd’s death continue. On Friday afternoon, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, was arrested in connection with Floyd’s death.

Related headlines:

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: