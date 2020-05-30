Michigan parents charged after toddler’s accidental shooting death

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – Parents in Genesee County are facing charges after an accidental shooting that left a toddler dead earlier this month.

According to authorities, Kala Marshea White, 28, and Jaqualein Ovaiarie Scott-Bradley, 28, were watching television on the first floor of their Cadillac Street home on May 17. The couple sent their 3-year-old son, Jace Eric Scott, and 7-year-old daughter upstairs.

Authorities said White and Scott-Bradley heard a gunshot wound moments after the children went upstairs. They then found Jace on the top bunk of a bed with a gunshot wound. He was next to a 9mm handgun, officials said.

The couple rushed Jace to Hurley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

“In an instant, a child’s life was lost and two parents now face homicide charges related to his death,” Genesee County Prosecutor Leyton said. “I realize a lot of individuals keep weapons in their homes for the safety and protection of their family. With that right comes great responsibility."

White is charged with involuntary manslaughter; second degree child abuse for leaving a loaded firearm in an area accessible to children; second-degree child abuse committed in the presence of another child; and three related felony firearms charges.

Scott-Bradley faces the same charges as White, as well as a charge for possessing a firearm as a felon and another felony firearm charge.