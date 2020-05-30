61ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Watch live: SpaceX, NASA launch U.S. astronauts to International Space Station

First mission of its kind to International Space Station in nearly a decade

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: National, World, Automotive, Science, News, National News, Falcon 9 rocket, Elon Musk’s SpaceX, NASA, International Space Station
NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren, right, answers a question during a countdown clock briefing for the SpaceX Demo-2 mission Friday, May 29, 2020, at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The Falcon 9, with the Crew Dragon spacecraft on top of the rocket, is scheduled to liftoff from Launch Pad 39-A Saturday. Two astronauts will fly on the mission to the International Space Station. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren, right, answers a question during a countdown clock briefing for the SpaceX Demo-2 mission Friday, May 29, 2020, at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The Falcon 9, with the Crew Dragon spacecraft on top of the rocket, is scheduled to liftoff from Launch Pad 39-A Saturday. Two astronauts will fly on the mission to the International Space Station. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Watch live coverage as Elon Musk’s SpaceX and NASA make a second attempt at liftoff of a Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule with two U.S. astronauts. This is the first mission of its kind to the International Space Station in nearly a decade.

Pre-launch preparation coverage will start at 11 a.m. with the launch scheduled to begin at 3:22 p.m. Saturday, May 30.

Related headlines:

Watch historic SpaceX launch of NASA astronauts:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: