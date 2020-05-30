Watch live: SpaceX, NASA launch U.S. astronauts to International Space Station

Watch live coverage as Elon Musk’s SpaceX and NASA make a second attempt at liftoff of a Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule with two U.S. astronauts. This is the first mission of its kind to the International Space Station in nearly a decade.

Pre-launch preparation coverage will start at 11 a.m. with the launch scheduled to begin at 3:22 p.m. Saturday, May 30.

