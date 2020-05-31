Tech Time: Summer Camp goes virtual during coronavirus pandemic
Campers using video conferencing technology and social media
DETROIT – North Star Reach campers and their parents have become sought-after hygiene experts during the coronavirus.
They are using video conferencing technology and social media to help.
Local 4 meteorologist Andrew Humphrey has more on the virtual camp in this segment of Tech Time.
