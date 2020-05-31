54ºF

Tech Time: Summer Camp goes virtual during coronavirus pandemic

Campers using video conferencing technology and social media

Andrew Humphrey, CBM, Meteorologist And Station Scientist

DETROIT – North Star Reach campers and their parents have become sought-after hygiene experts during the coronavirus.

They are using video conferencing technology and social media to help.

Local 4 meteorologist Andrew Humphrey has more on the virtual camp in this segment of Tech Time.

You can watch his full report in the video player above.

